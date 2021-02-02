Sun Pharma Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,388.02 crore, up 12.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,388.02 crore in December 2020 up 12.43% from Rs. 3,013.55 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 555.55 crore in December 2020 up 18.51% from Rs. 468.76 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 767.22 crore in December 2020 up 6.39% from Rs. 721.17 crore in December 2019.

Sun Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 2.32 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.95 in December 2019.

Sun Pharma shares closed at 590.15 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.62% returns over the last 6 months and 39.58% over the last 12 months.