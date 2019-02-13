Sun Pharma Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,261.26 crore, up 10.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sun Pharmaceutical Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,261.26 crore in December 2018 up 10.56% from Rs. 2,045.23 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.68 crore in December 2018 down 195.51% from Rs. 40.50 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 202.37 crore in December 2018 down 4.45% from Rs. 211.79 crore in December 2017.
Sun Pharma shares closed at 436.60 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.57% returns over the last 6 months and -25.89% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,192.41
|2,217.42
|1,991.98
|Other Operating Income
|68.85
|81.83
|53.25
|Total Income From Operations
|2,261.26
|2,299.25
|2,045.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|716.27
|637.85
|205.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|329.73
|249.66
|295.56
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-64.65
|-20.83
|405.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|391.20
|383.01
|404.07
|Depreciation
|134.06
|122.36
|106.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|714.10
|989.92
|556.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|40.55
|-62.72
|72.27
|Other Income
|27.76
|532.97
|33.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|68.31
|470.25
|105.74
|Interest
|133.38
|151.38
|64.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-65.07
|318.87
|41.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-1,214.38
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-65.07
|-895.51
|41.04
|Tax
|-26.39
|10.91
|0.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-38.68
|-906.42
|40.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-38.68
|-906.42
|40.50
|Equity Share Capital
|239.93
|239.93
|239.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-3.78
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-3.78
|0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-3.78
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-3.78
|0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited