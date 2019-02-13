Sun Pharma Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,261.26 crore, up 10.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,261.26 crore in December 2018 up 10.56% from Rs. 2,045.23 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.68 crore in December 2018 down 195.51% from Rs. 40.50 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 202.37 crore in December 2018 down 4.45% from Rs. 211.79 crore in December 2017.

Sun Pharma shares closed at 436.60 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.57% returns over the last 6 months and -25.89% over the last 12 months.