    Sun Pharma Q3 profit rises 11% on year to Rs 2,058.80 crore

    Operating EBITDA margin declined sharply to 17.12% in the quarter from 20.43% a quarter ago and 20.97% a year ago.

    Moneycontrol Research
    January 31, 2022 / 02:17 PM IST
    Analysts are positive on the growth prospect of Sun Pharma's speciality portfolio aided by Winlevi launch despite sectoral headwinds in key markets.

    Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on January 31 reported an 11% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,058.80 crore in the December quarter. The firm reported a profit of Rs 1,852.50 crore last year in the same quarter.

    Consolidated net sales for the quarter increased 11.41% from a year ago to Rs 9,814.17 crore. Total cost advanced 12% to Rs 7,829.38 crore. Operating EBITDA margin declined sharply to 17.12% in the quarter from 20.43% a quarter ago and 20.97% a year ago.

    At 2.07pm, Sun Pharma stock fell 0.47% to Rs 823 a share on the BSE.

    (This is developing story and addition will be done soon)
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 02:17 pm
