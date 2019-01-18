Sun Pharma Q3 PAT seen up 17% YoY to Rs. 1,027.4 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the Pharma sector. The brokerage house expects Sun Pharma to report net profit at Rs. 1,027.4 crore up 17% year-on-year (up 3.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 6 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 7,052 crore, according to Sharekhan.

