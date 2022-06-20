Sun Pharma gets double thumbs-up from analysts at Jefferies India

Brokerage firm Jefferies India bestowed a double upgrade on Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries from underperform to buy and increased the price target to Rs 910 from Rs 775 apiece.

The brokerage expects Sun Pharma growth to be driven by its speciality portfolio and India market from hereon. Earlier, Sun Pharma had forecast a low-single to double-digit FY23 sales growth including an above-industry-level growth for India. Jefferies believes this target is quite achievable as the firm no longer relies on its generic portfolio which has a higher risk of price erosion.

"The next two years' growth will be driven by Ilumya, Cequa, and Winlevi while the dependence on US generics is amongst the lowest in our coverage," Jefferies said in its report.

In India, Sun Pharma plans to increase its sales force by 10% which should drive above-industry-level growth for the company, the report added.

Sun Pharma clocked strong growth in speciality segment in FY22 (42%) primarily led by Ilumya sales, thereby overcoming Absorica's decline. Other products that supported growth for the company are Cequa, Levulan, and Odomzo. Sun Pharma launched Winlevi in November 2021, and Jefferies expects it should help to offset the Absorica sales loss in FY23.

"For the next two years, we factor in incremental US sales of $141 million from speciality division (compound annual growth of 12%), and $90 million from the generic portfolio (including Taro), establishing specialty as the bigger growth driver between the two business lines in the US," Jefferies added.

Sun Pharma currently is trading at 23.6x versus a five year historical average of one year forward at 24x and slight premium to Nifty Pharma which is trading at 22.2x FY24.

"Our FY23/24 earnings per share (EPS) changes by 4% and 9% on higher revenue and FY24 margin estimates. We are still below FY23/FY24 consensus EPS estimates by 10/9% driven by lower revenue/ margin estimates versus consensus. We value Sun Pharma at 25x FY24 EPS," Jefferies said.