Sun Pharma Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,952.28 crore, up 13.78% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 10,952.28 10,643.97 9,625.93 Other Operating Income -- 117.79 -- Total Income From Operations 10,952.28 10,761.76 9,625.93 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2,017.34 2,000.60 1,584.94 Purchase of Traded Goods 881.05 910.83 873.58 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -190.32 -11.23 63.34 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2,004.56 2,074.85 1,806.27 Depreciation 609.95 588.00 530.37 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 3,283.10 2,902.32 2,667.86 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,346.60 2,296.39 2,099.57 Other Income 85.22 2.14 222.89 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,431.82 2,298.53 2,322.46 Interest 19.39 13.69 35.95 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2,412.43 2,284.84 2,286.51 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 2,412.43 2,284.84 2,286.51 Tax 152.26 188.99 197.78 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,260.17 2,095.85 2,088.73 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,260.17 2,095.85 2,088.73 Minority Interest 6.32 -32.51 -39.33 Share Of P/L Of Associates -4.27 -2.46 -2.39 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2,262.22 2,060.88 2,047.01 Equity Share Capital 239.93 239.93 239.93 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.40 8.60 8.50 Diluted EPS 9.40 8.60 8.50 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.40 8.60 8.50 Diluted EPS 9.40 8.60 8.50 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited