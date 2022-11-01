 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sun Pharma Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,952.28 crore, up 13.78% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 11:05 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sun Pharmaceutical Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 10,952.28 crore in September 2022 up 13.78% from Rs. 9,625.93 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,262.22 crore in September 2022 up 10.51% from Rs. 2,047.01 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,041.77 crore in September 2022 up 6.62% from Rs. 2,852.83 crore in September 2021.
Sun Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 9.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.50 in September 2021. Sun Pharma shares closed at 1,016.90 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.13% returns over the last 6 months and 25.26% over the last 12 months.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations10,952.2810,643.979,625.93
Other Operating Income--117.79--
Total Income From Operations10,952.2810,761.769,625.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2,017.342,000.601,584.94
Purchase of Traded Goods881.05910.83873.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-190.32-11.2363.34
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2,004.562,074.851,806.27
Depreciation609.95588.00530.37
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3,283.102,902.322,667.86
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,346.602,296.392,099.57
Other Income85.222.14222.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,431.822,298.532,322.46
Interest19.3913.6935.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,412.432,284.842,286.51
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2,412.432,284.842,286.51
Tax152.26188.99197.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,260.172,095.852,088.73
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,260.172,095.852,088.73
Minority Interest6.32-32.51-39.33
Share Of P/L Of Associates-4.27-2.46-2.39
Net P/L After M.I & Associates2,262.222,060.882,047.01
Equity Share Capital239.93239.93239.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.408.608.50
Diluted EPS9.408.608.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.408.608.50
Diluted EPS9.408.608.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 1, 2022 11:00 pm
