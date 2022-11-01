Sun Pharma Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,952.28 crore, up 13.78% Y-o-Y

|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10,952.28
|10,643.97
|9,625.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|117.79
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10,952.28
|10,761.76
|9,625.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,017.34
|2,000.60
|1,584.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|881.05
|910.83
|873.58
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-190.32
|-11.23
|63.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2,004.56
|2,074.85
|1,806.27
|Depreciation
|609.95
|588.00
|530.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,283.10
|2,902.32
|2,667.86
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,346.60
|2,296.39
|2,099.57
|Other Income
|85.22
|2.14
|222.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,431.82
|2,298.53
|2,322.46
|Interest
|19.39
|13.69
|35.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,412.43
|2,284.84
|2,286.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2,412.43
|2,284.84
|2,286.51
|Tax
|152.26
|188.99
|197.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,260.17
|2,095.85
|2,088.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,260.17
|2,095.85
|2,088.73
|Minority Interest
|6.32
|-32.51
|-39.33
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-4.27
|-2.46
|-2.39
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,262.22
|2,060.88
|2,047.01
|Equity Share Capital
|239.93
|239.93
|239.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.40
|8.60
|8.50
|Diluted EPS
|9.40
|8.60
|8.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.40
|8.60
|8.50
|Diluted EPS
|9.40
|8.60
|8.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited