Sun Pharma Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,952.28 crore, up 13.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,952.28 crore in September 2022 up 13.78% from Rs. 9,625.93 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,262.22 crore in September 2022 up 10.51% from Rs. 2,047.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,041.77 crore in September 2022 up 6.62% from Rs. 2,852.83 crore in September 2021.

Sun Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 9.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.50 in September 2021.