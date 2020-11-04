Sun Pharma Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8,553.13 crore, up 5.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,553.13 crore in September 2020 up 5.29% from Rs. 8,123.35 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,812.79 crore in September 2020 up 70.36% from Rs. 1,064.09 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,449.06 crore in September 2020 up 23.03% from Rs. 1,990.59 crore in September 2019.

Sun Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 7.56 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.43 in September 2019.

Sun Pharma shares closed at 485.10 on November 03, 2020 (BSE) and has given 4.31% returns over the last 6 months and 10.78% over the last 12 months.