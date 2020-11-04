172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|sun-pharma-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-8553-13-crore-up-5-29-y-o-y-6064461.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 11:38 AM IST

Sun Pharma Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8,553.13 crore, up 5.29% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sun Pharmaceutical Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 8,553.13 crore in September 2020 up 5.29% from Rs. 8,123.35 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,812.79 crore in September 2020 up 70.36% from Rs. 1,064.09 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,449.06 crore in September 2020 up 23.03% from Rs. 1,990.59 crore in September 2019.

Sun Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 7.56 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.43 in September 2019.

Sun Pharma shares closed at 485.10 on November 03, 2020 (BSE) and has given 4.31% returns over the last 6 months and 10.78% over the last 12 months.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations8,458.777,467.197,949.19
Other Operating Income94.36118.06174.16
Total Income From Operations8,553.137,585.258,123.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,459.881,518.841,474.05
Purchase of Traded Goods881.69683.32851.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-195.24-232.56-57.32
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1,705.291,759.041,620.94
Depreciation498.60495.92473.28
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2,508.232,013.102,444.81
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,694.681,347.591,316.46
Other Income255.78153.79200.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,950.461,501.381,517.31
Interest33.2851.9583.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,917.181,449.431,433.38
Exceptional Items---3,633.33--
P/L Before Tax1,917.18-2,183.901,433.38
Tax-31.20245.91266.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,948.38-2,429.811,167.35
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,948.38-2,429.811,167.35
Minority Interest-129.97770.63-99.08
Share Of P/L Of Associates-5.623.58-4.18
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,812.79-1,655.601,064.09
Equity Share Capital239.93239.93239.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.56-6.904.43
Diluted EPS7.56-6.904.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.56-6.904.43
Diluted EPS7.56-6.904.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 11:22 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Sun pharma #Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

