English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live | FM Nirmala Sitharaman on India's G20 Presidency Target
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sun Pharma consolidated net profit rises more than 8%, beats estimate

    The drugmaker reported 13.8 percent growth in consolidated revenue from operations

    Moneycontrol News
    Mumbai / November 01, 2022 / 01:51 PM IST
    Sun Pharma

    Sun Pharma

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on November 1 reported a 8.2 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,260 crore for the quarter ended September, higher than analysts' estimate of Rs 1,968.4 crore.

    The drugmaker reported 13.8 percent growth in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 10,952.3 crore for the quarter, in line with analysts' estimate.

    During the quarter, the company booked foreign exchange related losses of Rs 240 crore as against Rs 76 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said.

    Overall, Sun Pharmaceutical's consolidated operating profit in the reported quarter rose 12.4 percent on-year to Rs 2,957 crore, which was sharply higher than Street's expectation of Rs 2,719.9 crore.

    The drugmaker reported a consolidated operating margin of 27 percent as against 27.3 percent in the year-ago but beat analysts' expectations of 25 percent.

    Close
    (This is a developing story. Please check back for details.)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Results #Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 01:46 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.