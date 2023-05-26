English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sun Pharma Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10,930.67 crore, up 15.71% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 06:16 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sun Pharmaceutical Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10,930.67 crore in March 2023 up 15.71% from Rs. 9,446.76 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,984.47 crore in March 2023 up 187.14% from Rs. 2,277.25 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,175.41 crore in March 2023 up 29.4% from Rs. 2,453.96 crore in March 2022.

    Sun Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 8.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.50 in March 2022.

    Sun Pharma shares closed at 944.70 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.62% returns over the last 6 months and 3.79% over the last 12 months.

    Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10,725.5711,100.149,386.08
    Other Operating Income205.10140.8360.68
    Total Income From Operations10,930.6711,240.979,446.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,899.941,859.692,188.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods892.33887.29780.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-542.0556.69-429.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2,179.552,037.071,884.91
    Depreciation671.53659.95556.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3,698.773,396.512,681.85
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,130.602,343.771,783.90
    Other Income373.28173.88113.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,503.882,517.651,897.49
    Interest92.7446.1837.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,411.142,471.471,860.15
    Exceptional Items-171.45---3,935.75
    P/L Before Tax2,239.692,471.47-2,075.60
    Tax222.91283.43146.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,016.782,188.04-2,222.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,016.782,188.04-2,222.36
    Minority Interest1.57-14.74-49.87
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-33.88-7.29-5.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,984.472,166.01-2,277.25
    Equity Share Capital239.93239.93239.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.309.00-9.50
    Diluted EPS8.309.00-9.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.309.00-9.50
    Diluted EPS8.309.00-9.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Sun pharma #Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
    first published: May 26, 2023 06:08 pm