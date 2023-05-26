Sun Pharma Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10,930.67 crore, up 15.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,930.67 crore in March 2023 up 15.71% from Rs. 9,446.76 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,984.47 crore in March 2023 up 187.14% from Rs. 2,277.25 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,175.41 crore in March 2023 up 29.4% from Rs. 2,453.96 crore in March 2022.

Sun Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 8.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.50 in March 2022.

Sun Pharma shares closed at 944.70 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.62% returns over the last 6 months and 3.79% over the last 12 months.