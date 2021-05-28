Sun Pharma Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8,522.98 crore, up 4.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,522.98 crore in March 2021 up 4.13% from Rs. 8,184.94 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 894.15 crore in March 2021 up 81.46% from Rs. 492.76 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,159.44 crore in March 2021 up 47.38% from Rs. 1,465.24 crore in March 2020.

Sun Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 3.70 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.67 in March 2020.

Sun Pharma shares closed at 699.50 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 36.71% returns over the last 6 months and 55.13% over the last 12 months.