Sun Pharma Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7,163.92 crore, up 2.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,163.92 crore in March 2019 up 2.68% from Rs. 6,977.10 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 635.88 crore in March 2019 down 51.42% from Rs. 1,308.96 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,298.32 crore in March 2019 down 34.63% from Rs. 1,986.24 crore in March 2018.

Sun Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.65 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.50 in March 2018.

Sun Pharma shares closed at 412.75 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.07% returns over the last 6 months and -17.40% over the last 12 months.