    Sun Pharma Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11,940.84 crore, up 10.96% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 06:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sun Pharmaceutical Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11,940.84 crore in June 2023 up 10.96% from Rs. 10,761.76 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,022.54 crore in June 2023 down 1.86% from Rs. 2,060.88 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,536.21 crore in June 2023 up 22.51% from Rs. 2,886.53 crore in June 2022.

    Sun Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.40 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.60 in June 2022.

    Sun Pharma shares closed at 1,136.25 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.73% returns over the last 6 months and 29.10% over the last 12 months.

    Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11,785.1510,725.5710,643.97
    Other Operating Income155.69205.10117.79
    Total Income From Operations11,940.8410,930.6710,761.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,852.491,899.942,000.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods679.96892.33910.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks225.72-542.05-11.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2,402.042,179.552,074.85
    Depreciation651.32671.53588.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3,448.863,698.772,902.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,680.452,130.602,296.39
    Other Income204.44373.282.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,884.892,503.882,298.53
    Interest80.8892.7413.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,804.012,411.142,284.84
    Exceptional Items-322.87-171.45--
    P/L Before Tax2,481.142,239.692,284.84
    Tax468.10222.91188.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,013.042,016.782,095.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,013.042,016.782,095.85
    Minority Interest16.891.57-32.51
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-7.39-33.88-2.46
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2,022.541,984.472,060.88
    Equity Share Capital239.93239.93239.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.408.308.60
    Diluted EPS8.408.308.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.408.308.60
    Diluted EPS8.408.308.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 06:00 pm

