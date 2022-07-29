Sun Pharma Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,761.76 crore, up 10.73% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10,643.97
|9,386.08
|9,669.43
|Other Operating Income
|117.79
|60.68
|49.31
|Total Income From Operations
|10,761.76
|9,446.76
|9,718.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,000.60
|2,188.35
|1,562.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|910.83
|780.94
|963.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-11.23
|-429.66
|124.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2,074.85
|1,884.91
|1,758.74
|Depreciation
|588.00
|556.47
|503.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2,902.32
|2,681.85
|2,489.49
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,296.39
|1,783.90
|2,317.86
|Other Income
|2.14
|113.59
|152.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,298.53
|1,897.49
|2,470.38
|Interest
|13.69
|37.34
|35.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,284.84
|1,860.15
|2,435.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-3,935.75
|-631.07
|P/L Before Tax
|2,284.84
|-2,075.60
|1,804.22
|Tax
|188.99
|146.76
|395.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,095.85
|-2,222.36
|1,408.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,095.85
|-2,222.36
|1,408.65
|Minority Interest
|-32.51
|-49.87
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-2.46
|-5.02
|-4.61
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,060.88
|-2,277.25
|1,404.04
|Equity Share Capital
|239.93
|239.93
|239.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.60
|-9.50
|6.00
|Diluted EPS
|8.60
|-9.50
|6.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.60
|-9.50
|6.00
|Diluted EPS
|8.60
|-9.50
|6.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited