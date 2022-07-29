Sun Pharma Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,761.76 crore, up 10.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,761.76 crore in June 2022 up 10.73% from Rs. 9,718.74 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,060.88 crore in June 2022 up 46.78% from Rs. 1,404.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,886.53 crore in June 2022 down 2.93% from Rs. 2,973.60 crore in June 2021.

Sun Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 8.60 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.00 in June 2021.

Sun Pharma shares closed at 894.75 on July 28, 2022 (BSE)