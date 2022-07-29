 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sun Pharma Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,761.76 crore, up 10.73% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 04:55 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sun Pharmaceutical Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 10,761.76 crore in June 2022 up 10.73% from Rs. 9,718.74 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,060.88 crore in June 2022 up 46.78% from Rs. 1,404.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,886.53 crore in June 2022 down 2.93% from Rs. 2,973.60 crore in June 2021.

Sun Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 8.60 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.00 in June 2021.

Sun Pharma shares closed at 894.75 on July 28, 2022 (BSE)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10,643.97 9,386.08 9,669.43
Other Operating Income 117.79 60.68 49.31
Total Income From Operations 10,761.76 9,446.76 9,718.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,000.60 2,188.35 1,562.10
Purchase of Traded Goods 910.83 780.94 963.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.23 -429.66 124.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2,074.85 1,884.91 1,758.74
Depreciation 588.00 556.47 503.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2,902.32 2,681.85 2,489.49
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,296.39 1,783.90 2,317.86
Other Income 2.14 113.59 152.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,298.53 1,897.49 2,470.38
Interest 13.69 37.34 35.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2,284.84 1,860.15 2,435.29
Exceptional Items -- -3,935.75 -631.07
P/L Before Tax 2,284.84 -2,075.60 1,804.22
Tax 188.99 146.76 395.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,095.85 -2,222.36 1,408.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,095.85 -2,222.36 1,408.65
Minority Interest -32.51 -49.87 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.46 -5.02 -4.61
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2,060.88 -2,277.25 1,404.04
Equity Share Capital 239.93 239.93 239.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.60 -9.50 6.00
Diluted EPS 8.60 -9.50 6.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.60 -9.50 6.00
Diluted EPS 8.60 -9.50 6.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Sun pharma #Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
first published: Jul 29, 2022 04:44 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.