Sun Pharma Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9,718.74 crore, up 28.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,718.74 crore in June 2021 up 28.13% from Rs. 7,585.25 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,404.04 crore in June 2021 up 184.81% from Rs. 1,655.60 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,973.60 crore in June 2021 up 48.88% from Rs. 1,997.30 crore in June 2020.

Sun Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 6.00 in June 2021 from Rs. 6.90 in June 2020.

Sun Pharma shares closed at 774.45 on August 02, 2021 (BSE)