Sun Pharma Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11,240.97 crore, up 13.97% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sun Pharmaceutical Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 11,240.97 crore in December 2022 up 13.97% from Rs. 9,863.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,166.01 crore in December 2022 up 5.21% from Rs. 2,058.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,177.60 crore in December 2022 up 4.57% from Rs. 3,038.84 crore in December 2021.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11,100.14 10,952.28 9,814.17
Other Operating Income 140.83 -- 48.89
Total Income From Operations 11,240.97 10,952.28 9,863.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,859.69 2,017.34 1,713.73
Purchase of Traded Goods 887.29 881.05 792.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 56.69 -190.32 134.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2,037.07 2,004.56 1,850.91
Depreciation 659.95 609.95 553.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3,396.51 3,283.10 2,765.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,343.77 2,346.60 2,052.65
Other Income 173.88 85.22 432.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,517.65 2,431.82 2,485.16
Interest 46.18 19.39 18.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2,471.47 2,412.43 2,466.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2,471.47 2,412.43 2,466.19
Tax 283.43 152.26 335.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,188.04 2,260.17 2,130.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,188.04 2,260.17 2,130.80
Minority Interest -14.74 6.32 -67.48
Share Of P/L Of Associates -7.29 -4.27 -4.52
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2,166.01 2,262.22 2,058.80
Equity Share Capital 239.93 239.93 239.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.00 9.40 8.60
Diluted EPS 9.00 9.40 8.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.00 9.40 8.60
Diluted EPS 9.00 9.40 8.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited