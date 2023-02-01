Sun Pharma Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11,240.97 crore, up 13.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11,240.97 crore in December 2022 up 13.97% from Rs. 9,863.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,166.01 crore in December 2022 up 5.21% from Rs. 2,058.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,177.60 crore in December 2022 up 4.57% from Rs. 3,038.84 crore in December 2021.