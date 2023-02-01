Sun Pharma Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11,240.97 crore, up 13.97% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11,100.14
|10,952.28
|9,814.17
|Other Operating Income
|140.83
|--
|48.89
|Total Income From Operations
|11,240.97
|10,952.28
|9,863.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,859.69
|2,017.34
|1,713.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|887.29
|881.05
|792.37
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|56.69
|-190.32
|134.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2,037.07
|2,004.56
|1,850.91
|Depreciation
|659.95
|609.95
|553.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,396.51
|3,283.10
|2,765.20
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,343.77
|2,346.60
|2,052.65
|Other Income
|173.88
|85.22
|432.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,517.65
|2,431.82
|2,485.16
|Interest
|46.18
|19.39
|18.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,471.47
|2,412.43
|2,466.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2,471.47
|2,412.43
|2,466.19
|Tax
|283.43
|152.26
|335.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,188.04
|2,260.17
|2,130.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,188.04
|2,260.17
|2,130.80
|Minority Interest
|-14.74
|6.32
|-67.48
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-7.29
|-4.27
|-4.52
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,166.01
|2,262.22
|2,058.80
|Equity Share Capital
|239.93
|239.93
|239.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.00
|9.40
|8.60
|Diluted EPS
|9.00
|9.40
|8.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.00
|9.40
|8.60
|Diluted EPS
|9.00
|9.40
|8.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited