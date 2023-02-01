English
    Sun Pharma Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11,240.97 crore, up 13.97% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sun Pharmaceutical Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11,240.97 crore in December 2022 up 13.97% from Rs. 9,863.06 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,166.01 crore in December 2022 up 5.21% from Rs. 2,058.80 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,177.60 crore in December 2022 up 4.57% from Rs. 3,038.84 crore in December 2021.

    Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11,100.1410,952.289,814.17
    Other Operating Income140.83--48.89
    Total Income From Operations11,240.9710,952.289,863.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,859.692,017.341,713.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods887.29881.05792.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks56.69-190.32134.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2,037.072,004.561,850.91
    Depreciation659.95609.95553.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3,396.513,283.102,765.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,343.772,346.602,052.65
    Other Income173.8885.22432.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,517.652,431.822,485.16
    Interest46.1819.3918.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,471.472,412.432,466.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2,471.472,412.432,466.19
    Tax283.43152.26335.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,188.042,260.172,130.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,188.042,260.172,130.80
    Minority Interest-14.746.32-67.48
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-7.29-4.27-4.52
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2,166.012,262.222,058.80
    Equity Share Capital239.93239.93239.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.009.408.60
    Diluted EPS9.009.408.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.009.408.60
    Diluted EPS9.009.408.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
