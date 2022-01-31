Sun Pharma Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9,863.06 crore, up 11.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,863.06 crore in December 2021 up 11.61% from Rs. 8,836.78 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,058.80 crore in December 2021 up 7.6% from Rs. 1,913.41 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,038.84 crore in December 2021 up 11.68% from Rs. 2,721.09 crore in December 2020.

Sun Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 8.60 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.72 in December 2020.

Sun Pharma shares closed at 827.25 on January 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.82% returns over the last 6 months and 40.19% over the last 12 months.