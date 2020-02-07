Sun Pharma Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8,154.85 crore, up 5.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,154.85 crore in December 2019 up 5.36% from Rs. 7,740.19 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,019.38 crore in December 2019 down 17.91% from Rs. 1,241.85 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,961.28 crore in December 2019 down 16.4% from Rs. 2,345.95 crore in December 2018.

Sun Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.81 in December 2019 from Rs. 5.18 in December 2018.

Sun Pharma shares closed at 430.65 on February 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 2.98% returns over the last 6 months and 3.37% over the last 12 months.