Sun Pharma Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7,740.19 crore, up 16.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,740.19 crore in December 2018 up 16.34% from Rs. 6,653.23 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,241.85 crore in December 2018 up 239.87% from Rs. 365.39 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,345.95 crore in December 2018 up 48.24% from Rs. 1,582.57 crore in December 2017.

Sun Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 5.18 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.50 in December 2017.

Sun Pharma shares closed at 436.60 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.57% returns over the last 6 months and -25.89% over the last 12 months.