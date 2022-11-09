Sun Pharma Adv Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.54 crore, up 13.17% Y-o-Y
November 09, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 31.54 crore in September 2022 up 13.17% from Rs. 27.87 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 68.40 crore in September 2022 down 24.05% from Rs. 55.14 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 62.54 crore in September 2022 down 27.14% from Rs. 49.19 crore in September 2021.
Sun Pharma Adv shares closed at 254.65 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.08% returns over the last 6 months and -5.70% over the last 12 months.
|Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31.54
|28.46
|27.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|31.54
|28.46
|27.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.58
|5.70
|5.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|25.32
|25.05
|23.94
|Depreciation
|3.00
|2.70
|2.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|63.24
|75.91
|53.75
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-65.60
|-80.90
|-57.71
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.18
|5.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-65.54
|-80.72
|-51.73
|Interest
|2.86
|1.63
|3.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-68.40
|-82.35
|-55.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-68.40
|-82.35
|-55.14
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-68.40
|-82.35
|-55.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-68.40
|-82.35
|-55.14
|Equity Share Capital
|27.19
|27.19
|26.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.52
|-3.03
|-2.09
|Diluted EPS
|-2.52
|-3.03
|-2.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.52
|-3.03
|-2.09
|Diluted EPS
|-2.52
|-3.03
|-2.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited