    Sun Pharma Adv Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.54 crore, up 13.17% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 31.54 crore in September 2022 up 13.17% from Rs. 27.87 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 68.40 crore in September 2022 down 24.05% from Rs. 55.14 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 62.54 crore in September 2022 down 27.14% from Rs. 49.19 crore in September 2021.

    Sun Pharma Adv shares closed at 254.65 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.08% returns over the last 6 months and -5.70% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.5428.4627.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.5428.4627.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.585.705.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.3225.0523.94
    Depreciation3.002.702.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses63.2475.9153.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-65.60-80.90-57.71
    Other Income0.060.185.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-65.54-80.72-51.73
    Interest2.861.633.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-68.40-82.35-55.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-68.40-82.35-55.14
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-68.40-82.35-55.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-68.40-82.35-55.14
    Equity Share Capital27.1927.1926.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.52-3.03-2.09
    Diluted EPS-2.52-3.03-2.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.52-3.03-2.09
    Diluted EPS-2.52-3.03-2.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Sun Pharma Adv #Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:41 am