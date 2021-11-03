Sun Pharma Adv Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.87 crore, up 57.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.87 crore in September 2021 up 57.99% from Rs. 17.64 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 55.14 crore in September 2021 up 33.96% from Rs. 83.49 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 49.19 crore in September 2021 up 38.16% from Rs. 79.55 crore in September 2020.

Sun Pharma Adv shares closed at 270.80 on November 02, 2021 (NSE)