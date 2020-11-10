Sun Pharma Adv Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.64 crore, up 2.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.64 crore in September 2020 up 2.62% from Rs. 17.19 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 83.49 crore in September 2020 down 32.19% from Rs. 63.16 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 79.55 crore in September 2020 down 31.14% from Rs. 60.66 crore in September 2019.
Sun Pharma Adv shares closed at 172.00 on November 09, 2020 (NSE) and has given 30.16% returns over the last 6 months and 8.41% over the last 12 months.
|Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.64
|185.45
|17.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.64
|185.45
|17.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.17
|6.24
|4.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.83
|24.00
|23.28
|Depreciation
|2.78
|2.78
|2.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|73.01
|94.43
|52.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-85.15
|58.00
|-65.17
|Other Income
|2.82
|0.66
|2.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-82.33
|58.66
|-62.91
|Interest
|1.16
|1.97
|0.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-83.49
|56.69
|-63.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-83.49
|56.69
|-63.16
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-83.49
|56.69
|-63.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-83.49
|56.69
|-63.16
|Equity Share Capital
|26.21
|26.21
|26.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.19
|2.16
|-2.41
|Diluted EPS
|-3.19
|2.16
|-2.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.19
|2.16
|-2.41
|Diluted EPS
|-3.19
|2.16
|-2.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 04:33 pm