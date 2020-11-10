Sun Pharma Adv Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.64 crore, up 2.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.64 crore in September 2020 up 2.62% from Rs. 17.19 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 83.49 crore in September 2020 down 32.19% from Rs. 63.16 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 79.55 crore in September 2020 down 31.14% from Rs. 60.66 crore in September 2019.

Sun Pharma Adv shares closed at 172.00 on November 09, 2020 (NSE) and has given 30.16% returns over the last 6 months and 8.41% over the last 12 months.