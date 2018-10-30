Sun Pharma Adv Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 61.35 crore, up 299.41% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 61.35 crore in September 2018 up 299.41% from Rs. 15.36 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.58 crore in September 2018 up 95.88% from Rs. 62.57 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2018 up 98.96% from Rs. 60.47 crore in September 2017.

Sun Pharma Adv shares closed at 300.80 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given -28.80% returns over the last 6 months and -31.33% over the last 12 months.