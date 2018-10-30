Sun Pharma Adv Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 61.35 crore, up 299.41% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 61.35 crore in September 2018 up 299.41% from Rs. 15.36 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.58 crore in September 2018 up 95.88% from Rs. 62.57 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2018 up 98.96% from Rs. 60.47 crore in September 2017.
Sun Pharma Adv shares closed at 300.80 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given -28.80% returns over the last 6 months and -31.33% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|61.35
|16.81
|15.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|61.35
|16.81
|15.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.05
|2.88
|0.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.94
|20.43
|26.52
|Depreciation
|1.94
|1.90
|2.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|44.56
|57.29
|49.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.14
|-65.69
|-63.54
|Other Income
|4.57
|1.23
|0.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.57
|-64.46
|-62.55
|Interest
|0.01
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.58
|-64.48
|-62.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.58
|-64.48
|-62.57
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.58
|-64.48
|-62.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.58
|-64.48
|-62.57
|Equity Share Capital
|25.60
|25.09
|24.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-2.57
|-2.53
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-2.57
|-2.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-2.57
|-2.53
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-2.57
|-2.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited