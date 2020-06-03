Sun Pharma Adv Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 22.71 crore, down 73.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.71 crore in March 2020 down 73.23% from Rs. 84.83 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 99.54 crore in March 2020 down 964.6% from Rs. 9.35 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 95.24 crore in March 2020 down 1171.56% from Rs. 7.49 crore in March 2019.

Sun Pharma Adv shares closed at 140.40 on June 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given -10.17% returns over the last 6 months and -2.70% over the last 12 months.