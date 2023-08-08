English
    Sun Pharma Adv Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.95 crore, down 15.85% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.95 crore in June 2023 down 15.85% from Rs. 28.46 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 95.35 crore in June 2023 down 15.79% from Rs. 82.35 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 91.99 crore in June 2023 down 17.91% from Rs. 78.02 crore in June 2022.

    Sun Pharma Adv shares closed at 234.25 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.06% returns over the last 6 months and 4.58% over the last 12 months.

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.9547.6928.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.9547.6928.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.175.785.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.1229.9025.05
    Depreciation3.102.942.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses89.84101.5875.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-105.28-92.51-80.90
    Other Income10.1910.730.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-95.09-81.78-80.72
    Interest0.260.211.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-95.35-81.99-82.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-95.35-81.99-82.35
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-95.35-81.99-82.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-95.35-81.99-82.35
    Equity Share Capital32.4532.4527.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.94-2.55-3.03
    Diluted EPS-2.94-2.55-3.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.94-2.55-3.03
    Diluted EPS-2.94-2.55-3.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Sun Pharma Adv #Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 09:33 am

