Sun Pharma Adv Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.95 crore, down 15.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.95 crore in June 2023 down 15.85% from Rs. 28.46 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 95.35 crore in June 2023 down 15.79% from Rs. 82.35 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 91.99 crore in June 2023 down 17.91% from Rs. 78.02 crore in June 2022.

Sun Pharma Adv shares closed at 234.25 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.06% returns over the last 6 months and 4.58% over the last 12 months.