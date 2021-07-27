Sun Pharma Adv Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21.99 crore, down 88.14% Y-o-Y
July 27, 2021 / 11:36 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.99 crore in June 2021 down 88.14% from Rs. 185.45 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 61.37 crore in June 2021 down 208.26% from Rs. 56.69 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 53.47 crore in June 2021 down 187.03% from Rs. 61.44 crore in June 2020.
Sun Pharma Adv shares closed at 260.45 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 41.51% returns over the last 6 months and 53.25% over the last 12 months.
|Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.99
|28.06
|185.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.99
|28.06
|185.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.87
|2.18
|6.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|25.52
|22.10
|24.00
|Depreciation
|2.53
|2.60
|2.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|47.87
|54.21
|94.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-56.80
|-53.03
|58.00
|Other Income
|0.80
|0.33
|0.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-56.00
|-52.70
|58.66
|Interest
|5.37
|4.02
|1.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-61.37
|-56.72
|56.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-61.37
|-56.72
|56.69
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-61.37
|-56.72
|56.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-61.37
|-56.72
|56.69
|Equity Share Capital
|26.21
|26.21
|26.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.34
|-2.16
|2.16
|Diluted EPS
|-2.34
|-2.16
|2.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.34
|-2.16
|2.16
|Diluted EPS
|-2.34
|-2.16
|2.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited