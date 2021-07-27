Sun Pharma Adv Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21.99 crore, down 88.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.99 crore in June 2021 down 88.14% from Rs. 185.45 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 61.37 crore in June 2021 down 208.26% from Rs. 56.69 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 53.47 crore in June 2021 down 187.03% from Rs. 61.44 crore in June 2020.

Sun Pharma Adv shares closed at 260.45 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 41.51% returns over the last 6 months and 53.25% over the last 12 months.