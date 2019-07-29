Sun Pharma Adv Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17.32 crore, up 3.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.32 crore in June 2019 up 3.03% from Rs. 16.81 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 94.19 crore in June 2019 down 46.08% from Rs. 64.48 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 91.35 crore in June 2019 down 46.02% from Rs. 62.56 crore in June 2018.

Sun Pharma Adv shares closed at 165.05 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.69% returns over the last 6 months and -54.38% over the last 12 months.