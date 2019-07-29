Sun Pharma Adv Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17.32 crore, up 3.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.32 crore in June 2019 up 3.03% from Rs. 16.81 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 94.19 crore in June 2019 down 46.08% from Rs. 64.48 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 91.35 crore in June 2019 down 46.02% from Rs. 62.56 crore in June 2018.
Sun Pharma Adv shares closed at 165.05 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.69% returns over the last 6 months and -54.38% over the last 12 months.
|Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.32
|84.83
|16.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.32
|84.83
|16.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.14
|2.99
|2.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.67
|19.33
|20.43
|Depreciation
|2.25
|1.82
|1.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|79.53
|74.43
|57.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-97.27
|-13.74
|-65.69
|Other Income
|3.67
|4.43
|1.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-93.60
|-9.31
|-64.46
|Interest
|0.59
|0.04
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-94.19
|-9.35
|-64.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-94.19
|-9.35
|-64.48
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-94.19
|-9.35
|-64.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-94.19
|-9.35
|-64.48
|Equity Share Capital
|26.21
|26.21
|25.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.59
|-0.37
|-2.57
|Diluted EPS
|-3.59
|-0.37
|-2.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.59
|-0.37
|-2.57
|Diluted EPS
|-3.59
|-0.37
|-2.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited