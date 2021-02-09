Sun Pharma Adv Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 21.81 crore, up 11.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.81 crore in December 2020 up 11.28% from Rs. 19.60 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 67.62 crore in December 2020 down 21.82% from Rs. 55.51 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 61.36 crore in December 2020 down 15.77% from Rs. 53.00 crore in December 2019.

Sun Pharma Adv shares closed at 190.00 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 1.23% returns over the last 6 months and -4.33% over the last 12 months.