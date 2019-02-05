Sun Pharma Adv Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 19.88 crore, up 2.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.88 crore in December 2018 up 2.37% from Rs. 19.42 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 69.02 crore in December 2018 down 18.86% from Rs. 58.07 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 67.10 crore in December 2018 down 19.76% from Rs. 56.03 crore in December 2017.
Sun Pharma Adv shares closed at 153.55 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -57.34% returns over the last 6 months and -63.11% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.88
|61.35
|19.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.88
|61.35
|19.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.61
|2.05
|5.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.36
|19.94
|24.68
|Depreciation
|1.90
|1.94
|2.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|64.29
|44.56
|47.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-72.28
|-7.14
|-60.19
|Other Income
|3.28
|4.57
|2.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-69.00
|-2.57
|-58.05
|Interest
|0.02
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-69.02
|-2.58
|-58.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-69.02
|-2.58
|-58.07
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-69.02
|-2.58
|-58.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-69.02
|-2.58
|-58.07
|Equity Share Capital
|25.60
|25.60
|25.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.72
|-0.10
|-2.34
|Diluted EPS
|-2.72
|-0.10
|-2.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.72
|-0.10
|-2.34
|Diluted EPS
|-2.72
|-0.10
|-2.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited