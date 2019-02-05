Sun Pharma Adv Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 19.88 crore, up 2.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.88 crore in December 2018 up 2.37% from Rs. 19.42 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 69.02 crore in December 2018 down 18.86% from Rs. 58.07 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 67.10 crore in December 2018 down 19.76% from Rs. 56.03 crore in December 2017.

Sun Pharma Adv shares closed at 153.55 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -57.34% returns over the last 6 months and -63.11% over the last 12 months.