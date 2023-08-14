Sumuka Agro Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.47 crore, up 411.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.47 crore in June 2023 up 411.52% from Rs. 2.24 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.48 crore in June 2023 up 1678.34% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2023 up 1566.67% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

Sumuka Agro Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.08 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2022.

Sumuka Agro Ind shares closed at 131.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 85.82% returns over the last 6 months and 147.17% over the last 12 months.