    Sumuka Agro Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.47 crore, up 411.52% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 07:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sumuka Agro Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.47 crore in June 2023 up 411.52% from Rs. 2.24 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.48 crore in June 2023 up 1678.34% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2023 up 1566.67% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

    Sumuka Agro Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.08 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2022.

    Sumuka Agro Ind shares closed at 131.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 85.82% returns over the last 6 months and 147.17% over the last 12 months.

    Sumuka Agro Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.4713.082.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.4713.082.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.0712.681.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.50-2.06-0.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.310.10
    Depreciation0.020.030.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.260.410.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.481.720.06
    Other Income--0.000.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.481.720.08
    Interest--0.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.481.710.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.481.710.08
    Tax--0.80--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.480.920.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.480.920.08
    Equity Share Capital7.117.117.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.081.290.12
    Diluted EPS2.081.290.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.081.290.12
    Diluted EPS2.081.290.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:22 pm

