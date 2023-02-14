Sumuka Agro Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.82 crore, up 3247.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.82 crore in December 2022 up 3247.07% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2022 up 13699.28% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2022 up 7700% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.