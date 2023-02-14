Sumuka Agro Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.82 crore, up 3247.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.82 crore in December 2022 up 3247.07% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2022 up 13699.28% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2022 up 7700% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Sumuka Agro Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.

Sumuka Agro Ind shares closed at 70.50 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.33% returns over the last 6 months and 158.24% over the last 12 months.