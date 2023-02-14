English
    Sumuka Agro Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.82 crore, up 3247.07% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sumuka Agro Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.82 crore in December 2022 up 3247.07% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2022 up 13699.28% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2022 up 7700% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    Sumuka Agro Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.

    Sumuka Agro Ind shares closed at 70.50 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.33% returns over the last 6 months and 158.24% over the last 12 months.

    Sumuka Agro Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.825.740.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.825.740.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.125.050.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.18-0.030.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.110.06
    Depreciation0.010.010.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.060.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.770.540.01
    Other Income--0.01--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.770.550.01
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.770.550.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.770.550.01
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.770.550.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.770.550.01
    Equity Share Capital7.117.115.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.090.770.01
    Diluted EPS1.090.770.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.090.770.01
    Diluted EPS1.090.770.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

