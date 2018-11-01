Summit Sec Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 11.33 crore, up 19.47% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 11.33 crore in September 2018 up 19.47% from Rs. 9.48 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.74 crore in September 2018 up 18.25% from Rs. 9.09 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.73 crore in September 2018 up 18.17% from Rs. 9.08 crore in September 2017.

Summit Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 9.85 in September 2018 from Rs. 8.33 in September 2017.

Summit Sec shares closed at 542.45 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -39.14% returns over the last 6 months and -26.82% over the last 12 months.