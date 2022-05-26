Summit Sec Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.98 crore, down 16.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.98 crore in March 2022 down 16.41% from Rs. 4.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2022 down 34.71% from Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.61 crore in March 2022 down 38.3% from Rs. 4.23 crore in March 2021.

Summit Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.79 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.74 in March 2021.

Summit Sec shares closed at 586.45 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.28% returns over the last 6 months and -2.69% over the last 12 months.