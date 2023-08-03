English
    Summit Sec Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.63 crore, down 52.4% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 01:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Summit Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.63 crore in June 2023 down 52.4% from Rs. 11.83 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.43 crore in June 2023 down 22.65% from Rs. 5.73 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.08 crore in June 2023 down 35.78% from Rs. 7.91 crore in June 2022.

    Summit Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.25 in June 2022.

    Summit Sec shares closed at 946.60 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 60.67% returns over the last 6 months and 53.86% over the last 12 months.

    Summit Securities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.634.1411.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.634.1411.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.280.280.27
    Depreciation0.000.010.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.260.703.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.083.167.91
    Other Income0.000.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.083.167.91
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.083.167.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.083.167.91
    Tax0.650.452.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.432.715.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.432.715.73
    Equity Share Capital10.9010.9010.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.062.485.25
    Diluted EPS4.062.485.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.062.485.25
    Diluted EPS4.062.485.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 01:33 pm

