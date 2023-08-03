Summit Sec Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.63 crore, down 52.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.63 crore in June 2023 down 52.4% from Rs. 11.83 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.43 crore in June 2023 down 22.65% from Rs. 5.73 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.08 crore in June 2023 down 35.78% from Rs. 7.91 crore in June 2022.

Summit Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.25 in June 2022.

Summit Sec shares closed at 946.60 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 60.67% returns over the last 6 months and 53.86% over the last 12 months.