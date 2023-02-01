Summit Sec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.70 crore, up 86.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.70 crore in December 2022 up 86.1% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2022 up 1905.15% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2022 up 485% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.