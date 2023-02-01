English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Summit Sec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.70 crore, up 86.1% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 11:33 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Summit Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.70 crore in December 2022 up 86.1% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2022 up 1905.15% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2022 up 485% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

    Summit Securities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.7012.130.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.7012.130.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.280.430.29
    Depreciation0.000.000.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.240.310.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.1711.390.19
    Other Income0.000.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.1711.390.19
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.1711.390.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.1711.390.19
    Tax-1.823.390.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.008.000.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.008.000.15
    Equity Share Capital10.9010.9010.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.757.340.14
    Diluted EPS2.757.340.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.757.340.14
    Diluted EPS2.757.340.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited