Summit Sec Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.35 crore, up 451.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.35 crore in December 2020 up 451.23% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2020 up 2452.41% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.98 crore in December 2020 up 1890% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2019.

Summit Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 2.38 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2019.

Summit Sec shares closed at 580.20 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 45.01% returns over the last 6 months and 34.10% over the last 12 months.