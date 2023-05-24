Summit Sec Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.46 crore, up 4.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.46 crore in March 2023 up 4.3% from Rs. 7.15 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.07 crore in March 2023 up 91.39% from Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.98 crore in March 2023 up 67.04% from Rs. 3.58 crore in March 2022.

Summit Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 4.65 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.43 in March 2022.

Summit Sec shares closed at 687.15 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.04% returns over the last 6 months and 17.51% over the last 12 months.