Summit Sec Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.40 crore, down 53.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.40 crore in June 2023 down 53.69% from Rs. 24.62 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.36 crore in June 2023 down 29.95% from Rs. 11.93 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.67 crore in June 2023 down 37.09% from Rs. 16.96 crore in June 2022.

Summit Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.67 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.95 in June 2022.

Summit Sec shares closed at 944.65 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 53.41% returns over the last 6 months and 68.25% over the last 12 months.