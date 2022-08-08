 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Summit Sec Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.62 crore, up 329.7% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Summit Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 24.62 crore in June 2022 up 329.7% from Rs. 5.73 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.93 crore in June 2022 up 227.83% from Rs. 3.64 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.96 crore in June 2022 up 235.84% from Rs. 5.05 crore in June 2021.

Summit Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 10.95 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.34 in June 2021.

Summit Sec shares closed at 603.00 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.85% returns over the last 6 months and -21.49% over the last 12 months.

Summit Securities
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 24.62 7.15 5.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 24.62 7.15 5.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.30 0.37 0.34
Depreciation 0.00 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.36 3.27 0.34
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.96 3.50 5.04
Other Income -- 0.07 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.96 3.57 5.04
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.96 3.57 5.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.96 3.57 5.04
Tax 5.03 0.92 1.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.93 2.65 3.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.93 2.65 3.64
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.93 2.65 3.64
Equity Share Capital 10.90 10.90 10.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.95 2.43 3.34
Diluted EPS 10.95 2.43 3.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.95 2.43 3.34
Diluted EPS 10.95 2.43 3.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:33 pm
