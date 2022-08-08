Summit Sec Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.62 crore, up 329.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.62 crore in June 2022 up 329.7% from Rs. 5.73 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.93 crore in June 2022 up 227.83% from Rs. 3.64 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.96 crore in June 2022 up 235.84% from Rs. 5.05 crore in June 2021.

Summit Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 10.95 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.34 in June 2021.

Summit Sec shares closed at 603.00 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.85% returns over the last 6 months and -21.49% over the last 12 months.