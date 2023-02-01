Summit Sec Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.87 crore, up 30.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Summit Securities are:Net Sales at Rs 2.87 crore in December 2022 up 30.77% from Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.24 crore in December 2022 up 493.45% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.13 crore in December 2022 up 95.41% from Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2021.
Summit Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 3.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.66 in December 2021.
|Summit Sec shares closed at 616.20 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.50% returns over the last 6 months and -23.41% over the last 12 months.
|Summit Securities
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.87
|22.80
|2.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.87
|22.80
|2.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.31
|0.47
|0.37
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.43
|0.47
|0.74
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.13
|21.84
|1.08
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.09
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.13
|21.94
|1.08
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.13
|21.94
|1.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.13
|21.94
|1.08
|Tax
|-2.11
|6.29
|0.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.24
|15.65
|0.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.24
|15.65
|0.71
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|4.24
|15.65
|0.71
|Equity Share Capital
|10.90
|10.90
|10.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.89
|14.36
|0.66
|Diluted EPS
|3.89
|14.36
|0.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.89
|14.36
|0.66
|Diluted EPS
|3.89
|14.36
|0.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited