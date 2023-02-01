 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Summit Sec Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.87 crore, up 30.77% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 11:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Summit Securities are:Net Sales at Rs 2.87 crore in December 2022 up 30.77% from Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.24 crore in December 2022 up 493.45% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.13 crore in December 2022 up 95.41% from Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2021.
Summit Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 3.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.66 in December 2021. Summit Sec shares closed at 616.20 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.50% returns over the last 6 months and -23.41% over the last 12 months.
Summit Securities
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations2.8722.802.19
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2.8722.802.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.310.470.37
Depreciation0.000.000.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.430.470.74
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.1321.841.08
Other Income0.000.09--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.1321.941.08
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.1321.941.08
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.1321.941.08
Tax-2.116.290.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.2415.650.71
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.2415.650.71
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.2415.650.71
Equity Share Capital10.9010.9010.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.8914.360.66
Diluted EPS3.8914.360.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.8914.360.66
Diluted EPS3.8914.360.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

