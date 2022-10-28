SUMITOMO Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,121.67 crore, up 23.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,121.67 crore in September 2022 up 23.27% from Rs. 909.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 201.95 crore in September 2022 up 30.21% from Rs. 155.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 289.06 crore in September 2022 up 29.39% from Rs. 223.40 crore in September 2021.

SUMITOMO EPS has increased to Rs. 4.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.11 in September 2021.

SUMITOMO shares closed at 507.00 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.44% returns over the last 6 months and 29.97% over the last 12 months.