 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

SUMITOMO Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,121.67 crore, up 23.27% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 11:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LIMITE are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,121.67 crore in September 2022 up 23.27% from Rs. 909.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 201.95 crore in September 2022 up 30.21% from Rs. 155.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 289.06 crore in September 2022 up 29.39% from Rs. 223.40 crore in September 2021.

SUMITOMO EPS has increased to Rs. 4.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.11 in September 2021.

SUMITOMO shares closed at 507.00 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.44% returns over the last 6 months and 29.97% over the last 12 months.

SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LIMITE
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,121.67 985.53 909.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,121.67 985.53 909.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 582.70 518.23 414.03
Purchase of Traded Goods 78.45 69.10 64.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 35.59 51.83 76.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 53.86 57.02 45.23
Depreciation 15.21 11.24 10.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 92.70 101.52 94.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 263.16 176.59 204.10
Other Income 10.68 4.66 8.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 273.85 181.25 212.48
Interest 1.38 1.31 2.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 272.47 179.94 210.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 272.47 179.94 210.48
Tax 70.52 41.53 55.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 201.95 138.41 155.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 201.95 138.41 155.10
Equity Share Capital 499.15 499.15 499.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.05 2.77 3.11
Diluted EPS 4.05 2.77 3.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.05 2.77 3.11
Diluted EPS 4.05 2.77 3.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sumitomo #SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LIMITE
first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.