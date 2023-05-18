SUMITOMO Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 651.57 crore, down 2.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 651.57 crore in March 2023 down 2.02% from Rs. 665.02 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.47 crore in March 2023 down 3% from Rs. 74.71 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.39 crore in March 2023 down 16.24% from Rs. 116.27 crore in March 2022.

SUMITOMO EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.50 in March 2022.

SUMITOMO shares closed at 394.55 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.33% returns over the last 6 months and -12.21% over the last 12 months.