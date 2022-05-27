SUMITOMO Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 665.02 crore, up 24.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 665.02 crore in March 2022 up 24.57% from Rs. 533.86 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.71 crore in March 2022 up 37.81% from Rs. 54.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.27 crore in March 2022 up 53.23% from Rs. 75.88 crore in March 2021.

SUMITOMO EPS has increased to Rs. 1.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.09 in March 2021.

SUMITOMO shares closed at 433.25 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.45% returns over the last 6 months and 34.63% over the last 12 months.