SUMITOMO Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 443.61 crore, up 9.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 443.61 crore in March 2020 up 9.45% from Rs. 405.30 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.80 crore in March 2020 up 1777.85% from Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.76 crore in March 2020 up 108.01% from Rs. 22.48 crore in March 2019.

SUMITOMO EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2019.

SUMITOMO shares closed at 276.35 on June 05, 2020 (NSE)