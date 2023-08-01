English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SUMITOMO Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 724.24 crore, down 26.51% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LIMITE are:

    Net Sales at Rs 724.24 crore in June 2023 down 26.51% from Rs. 985.53 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.78 crore in June 2023 down 55.37% from Rs. 138.41 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.26 crore in June 2023 down 48.95% from Rs. 192.49 crore in June 2022.

    SUMITOMO EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.24 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.77 in June 2022.

    SUMITOMO shares closed at 412.80 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.18% returns over the last 6 months and -6.81% over the last 12 months.

    SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LIMITE
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations724.24651.57985.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations724.24651.57985.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials445.91404.26518.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods69.7658.3969.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.79-15.2251.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost59.7554.1657.02
    Depreciation13.5214.0311.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses84.8569.14101.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.2466.82176.59
    Other Income17.5016.544.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax84.7483.36181.25
    Interest1.341.391.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax83.4081.97179.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax83.4081.97179.94
    Tax21.639.5041.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities61.7872.47138.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period61.7872.47138.41
    Equity Share Capital499.15499.15499.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.241.452.77
    Diluted EPS1.241.452.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.241.452.77
    Diluted EPS1.241.452.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sumitomo #SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LIMITE
    first published: Aug 1, 2023 11:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!