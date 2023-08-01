SUMITOMO Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 724.24 crore, down 26.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 724.24 crore in June 2023 down 26.51% from Rs. 985.53 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.78 crore in June 2023 down 55.37% from Rs. 138.41 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.26 crore in June 2023 down 48.95% from Rs. 192.49 crore in June 2022.

SUMITOMO EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.24 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.77 in June 2022.

SUMITOMO shares closed at 412.80 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.18% returns over the last 6 months and -6.81% over the last 12 months.