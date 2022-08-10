SUMITOMO Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 985.53 crore, up 26.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 985.53 crore in June 2022 up 26.11% from Rs. 781.50 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 138.41 crore in June 2022 up 30.4% from Rs. 106.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.49 crore in June 2022 up 23.71% from Rs. 155.60 crore in June 2021.

SUMITOMO EPS has increased to Rs. 2.77 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.13 in June 2021.

SUMITOMO shares closed at 480.70 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.91% returns over the last 6 months and 13.75% over the last 12 months.