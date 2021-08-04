SUMITOMO Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 781.50 crore, up 20.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 781.50 crore in June 2021 up 20.98% from Rs. 645.98 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.14 crore in June 2021 up 35.09% from Rs. 78.57 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.60 crore in June 2021 up 29.67% from Rs. 120.00 crore in June 2020.

SUMITOMO EPS has increased to Rs. 2.13 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.57 in June 2020.

SUMITOMO shares closed at 447.90 on August 03, 2021 (BSE)